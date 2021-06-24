This whitepaper, “AI Transportable Market,” from One Stop Systems, describes how the requirements for AI in the field form a specific and distinct segment in the big, fast-growing edge computing market, separate from the familiar segments of edge data centers and the Internet of Things. One way to describe this emerging segment is “AI Transportables.”
The critical customer requirements for AI applications in the field – for AI transportables:
- Very high-performance and scalable compute, storage and networking via commercially available GPUs, FPGAs, CPUs, memory and I/O.
- Enabling AI-readiness via direct support for AI development libraries, tools, models, model training and deployment.
- Rugged design features to ensure these platforms can survive demanding, even harsh, deployment in vehicles, ships, planes, heavy equipment, oil drilling platforms, mobile command centers and much more.
The report includes the following sections:
- Cut Time-to-Market for AI Applications at the Edge
- The Demand for AI Capability in the Field
- Use Cases for AI Transportables
- Three Steps to Achieve First-to-Market Advantage in AI Transportables
- AI is Ready for Field Deployment, Free from Data Center Confines
Download this white paper, “AI Transportable Market,” to understand how “AI transportables” is an emerging edge segment, combining advanced high-performance computing, in-depth AI support and rugged packaging.
