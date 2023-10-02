HPC, AI, ML and Edge Solutions Drive Duos Railcar Inspection System Powered by Dell Technologies and Kalray

Novo Genomics Healthcare start-up Novo Genomics is laying the foundation for personalized medicine in Saudi Arabia, with cutting-edge sequencing using the Lenovo Genomics Optimization And Scalability Tool (GOAST) architecture—based on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 V2 Servers powered by 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. The organization aims to harness genomics and multiomics to develop personalized […]