Podcast: Sumit Gupta on IBM's New PowerAI Software for Data ScientistsIn this podcast, Sumit Gupta from IBM describes the company's new PowerAI deep learning software distribution on Power Systems. PowerAI attacks the major challenges facing data scientists and developers by simplifying the development experience with tools and data preparation while also dramatically reducing the time required for AI system training from weeks to hours. [READ MORE...]
Overview of Panasas Storage for HPC & Big DataDale Brantley presented this talk at the PBS Works User Group meeting. "Panasas storage solutions drive industry and research innovation by accelerating workflows and simplifying data management. Our ActiveStor appliances leverage the patented PanFS storage operating system and DirectFlow protocol to deliver performance and reliability at scale from an appliance that is as easy to manage as it is fast to deploy. Panasas storage is optimized for the most demanding workloads in life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, energy, government as well as education environments, and has been deployed in more than 50 countries worldwide." [READ MORE...]
Armughan Ahmad on how Dell EMC is Driving High Performance ComputingIn this video from the Dell EMC HPC Community meeting, Armughan Ahmad describes how the company is delivering world-class HPC solutions together with its partners and customers. "I lead a global team at Dell EMC that is focused on helping our customers and partners navigate and succeed in the rapidly-evolving world of digital transformation. We want to help our customers deliver industry specific outcomes that are enabled through ON / OFF premise workload focused solutions that lower cost of traditional IT allowing them to invest in a new digital ready business models." [READ MORE...]
Intel Omni-Path Architecture: A Focus on Application PerformanceThe Intel Omni-Path Architecture is the next-generation fabric for high-performance computing. In this feature, we will explore what makes a great HPC fabric and the workings behind Intel Omni-Path Architecture. "What makes a great HPC fabric? Focusing on improving and enhancing application performance with fast throughput and low latency." [READ MORE...]
Why IMC is Right for Today’s Fast-Data and Big-Data Applications
Many more companies are turning to in-memory computing (IMC) as they struggle to analyze and process increasingly large amounts of data. That said, it’s often hard to make sense of the growing world of IMC products and solutions. A recent white paper from GridGain aims to help businesses decide which solution best matches their specific needs. [READ MORE...]
Vendor Panel: The Changing Landscape of HPCIn this video from the PBS Works User Group 2017, Rich Brueckner from insideHPC moderates a vendor panel on The Changing Landscape of HPC. "When it comes down to it, the HPC community depends on a healthy ecosystem. In this panel discussion, we will explore emerging technology trends that are reshaping the way high performance computing is delivered to the end user." [Read More...]
Jack Dongarra on ECP-funded Software Projects for ExascaleIn this special guest post, Professor Jack Dongarra sits down with Mike Bernhardt from ECP to discuss the role of Dongarra’s team as they tackle several ECP-funded software development projects. "What we’re planning with ECP is to take the algorithms and the problems that are tackled with LAPACK and rearrange, rework, and reimplement the algorithms so they run efficiently across exascale-based systems.” [Read More...]
