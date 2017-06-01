Featured Resource

Why IMC is Right for Today’s Fast-Data and Big-Data Applications

IMC

Many more companies are turning to in-memory computing (IMC) as they struggle to analyze and process increasingly large amounts of data. That said, it’s often hard to make sense of the growing world of IMC products and solutions. A recent white paper from GridGain aims to help businesses decide which solution best matches their specific needs. [READ MORE...]

