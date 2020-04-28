This white paper by Advantech, “Rugged COTS Platform Takes On Fast-Changing Needs of Self-Driving Trucks” discusses how the fast-changing needs of self-driving trucks are forcing compute platforms to evolve. Advantech and Crystal Group are teaming up to power that evolution based on autonomous vehicle (AV) trends, compute requirements, and a rugged COTS philosophy converging for breakthrough innovation in self-driving truck designs.
It’s not clear at this point which approach – GPUs, FPGAs, or dedicated inference engine chipsets – will prevail in self-driving AI applications. What is clear is that advances in AI technology will continue at a rapid pace, and flexible, rugged platforms are required to operate heavy AVs. For heavy AV designers and electronics OEMs, a rugged COTS platform from the partnership forged between Advantech and Crystal Group will open paths for rapid prototyping, experimentation, and faster production with differentiation.
This white paper includes the following important sections that focus on the importance of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) computers in world of AV:
- Commercial and Military AV Trends
- Compute Requirements in Heavy AVs
- Planning for Technology Insertion
- A New Rugged COTS Partnership
- RIA: Rugged Intelligence and Autonomy
- Looking Ahead for Processing in AVs
One subsegment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) making significant progress is self-driving trucks. Long-haul trucking often offers predictable routes between interstate highway stops, warehouses, or depots. Trucks also have a higher physical profile than cars, improving sensor visibility and increasing available volume for compute equipment. In addition, a shortage of qualified drivers is further propelling adoption of the technology.
Advantech is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.
