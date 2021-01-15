Exascale Computing Project Software Technology Issues Updated Capability Assessment Report

Jan. 15, 2021 — Tthe latest update (V2.5) of the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Exascale Computing Project (ECP) Software Technology (ST) Capability Assessment Report (CAR) is now available here from the ECP website.

It provides an overview and assessment of current ECP ST capabilities and activities, giving stakeholders and the broader high-performance computing (HPC) community information that can be used to assess ECP ST progress and plan their own efforts accordingly. ECP ST leaders commit to updating this document on a regular basis (every six to 12 months).

CAR V2.5 contains the following updates relative to CAR V2.0.

We highlight the progress with the Extreme-scale Scientific Software Stack (E4S) efforts. In particular, we discuss how E4S has emerged as a new first-class entity in the HPC ecosystem, enabling new conversations with users, facilities, vendors, other US agencies, and international partners. We also highlight the development of the E4S DocPortal and Version 1.0 of E4S community policies, and E4S Spack build caches.

The two-page summaries of each ECP L4 project have been updated to reflect recent progress and next steps.

The E4S is further described. The third release, which is also the first major public release Version 1.0, was November 18, 2019. E4S is the primary integration and delivery vehicle for ECP ST capabilities.

The ECP ST software development kit effort has further refined its groupings.

The ECP ST focus area represents the key bridge between exascale systems and the scientists developing applications that will run on those platforms. ECP ST efforts contribute to approximately 70 software products in six technical areas. Since the publishing of CAR V2.0, we continue to evolve the product dictionary of official product names, which enables more rigorous mapping of ECP ST deliverables to stakeholders.

