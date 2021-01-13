The Graphcore Second Generation IPU

In this comprehensive technology white paper, written by Evaluator Group, Inc. on behalf of Lenovo, we delve into OpenShift, a key component of Red Hat’s portfolio of products designed for cloud native applications. It is built on top of Kubernetes, along with numerous other open source components, to deliver a consistent developer and operator platform that can run across a hybrid environment and scale to meet the demands of enterprises. Ceph open source storage technology is utliized by Red Hat to provide a data plane for Red Hat’s OpenShift environment.