Overcoming Bandwidth and Capacity Bottlenecks in the Exascale Era

With the exponential growth of data that needs to be analyzed and the data resulting from ever-more complex workflows, the need for faster data movement has never been more challenging and critical to the worlds of High Performance Computing (HPC) and machine learning. Mellanox Technologies is once again moving the bar forward with the introduction of and end-to-end HDR 200G InfiniBand product portfolio. Download the new white paper, courtesy of Mellanox, that explores in-network computing and the benefits of the switch from 100G to 200G Infiniband.