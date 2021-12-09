Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Intel Technology Partners Are World Changers

Intel Technology Partners Are World Changers

December 9, 2021
Sponsored Post

By Peter Adams, Director of Marketing, HPC at Intel Corporation

Intel’s Partner Ecosystem with ISVs, OEMs, standards organizations, channel resellers and others are delivering amazing capabilities and products using Intel technology. Recently updated for Supercomputing ’21, the Intel HPC + AI Pavilion showcases the breadth of technology innovations that our partners have created.

Accelerating the Convergence of AI and HPC

Following are a few examples of the demos and sessions from our partners that demonstrate the innovations that are accelerating the convergence of AI and HPC.

Innovators Addressing the Needs of a World Hungry for Big Data

Others of our partners address the challenges of the big data tsunami. Both AI and HPC are virtually synonymous with big data, while performance requires fast data.

Software Providers Optimizing Applications to Run Faster

Independent Service Vendors (ISVs) and other organizations like the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign highlight how to get applications running fast on the latest Intel hardware.

Cloud Service Providers

Cloud providers are working to leverage the latest technology to help users around the world get their results faster.

Creators Redefining Communications for Scale-out Solutions

Still other partners show how communications are key to creating and deploying AI technology in a cost-effective manner.

Partners Who Bring the Latest Technology to the World’s Datacenters

Industry partners such as Dell, HPE and Lenovo all work to bring the latest Intel technology to people and datacenters around the world. Through these partners, the world gets rapid access to the latest innovations in HPC, AI, big storage, and enterprise computing.

Visionary Partners Showing What is Possible

Visionaries at supercomputer centers around the world are demonstrating the freedom to explore that Intel technology innovations now provide users.

Previews of Exciting New Intel Technology

While the focus is on the fantastic work by our partners, Intel is also providing:

Learn more about all these world-changing new technologies in the Intel HPC + AI Pavilion.

Peter Adams is Director of Marketing, High Performance Computing at Intel Corporation. With a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Portland and an MBA from Northwestern University, he has over 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry.  He has led AI, Open Source, IoT and other teams focused on product marketing, strategic planning, product management and solving business problems. He loves to travel with family and take advantage of the many outdoor opportunities in Oregon including snow skiing, sailing and hiking.

Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex​​.

Performance results are based on testing as of dates shown in configurations and may not reflect all publicly available ​updates.  See backup for configuration details.  No product or component can be absolutely secure.

Your costs and results may vary.

Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.

© Intel Corporation.  Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.  Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.  ​

