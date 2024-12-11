@HPCpodcast ‘Industry View’: Penguin Solutions on Big HPC-AI Deployment Challenges and How to Overcome Them

by

In this “Industry View” episode of the @HPCpodcast, special guest Ryan Smith joins Shahin and Doug to discuss the vexing challenges of implementing HPC-class AI systems in a managed services model. We examine the landmines organizations need to avoid and the opportunities for success to be identified and seized upon.

A 25-year veteran of the technology industry, Ryan is Director of Managed Services at Penguin Solutions, which has tens of thousands of GPUs under management and is building up a track record of deploying AI at massive scale This includes partnering with Meta to build one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers – an experience Ryan discusses in this conversation.

Ryan was previously a Director of Solution Services at Stratus, the continuous availability (fault-tolerant) systems company.

This episode is part of the @HPCpodcasts “Industry View” feature, which takes on major issues in the world of HPC, AI, and other advanced technologies through the lens of industry leaders.

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC's @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, on the OrionX.net blog page, on iTunes and Google.