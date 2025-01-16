HPE ‘Hunter’ Supercomputer Now in Operation at HLRS Powered by AMD APUs

“Hunter offers scientists at the University of Stuttgart and across Germany a future-proof infrastructure for AI-based simulations and high-performance computing of a new quality,” said Prof. Peter Middendorf, Rector of the University of Stuttgart. “Hunter also benefits the entire ecosystem of our university with its global players, its strong medium-sized companies, and its growing start-up scene.”

“The rapid development of AI and an increasing focus on sustainability in supercomputing mean that high-performance computing is currently going through an exciting, transformative period,” said Prof. Michael Resch, Director of HLRS. “With Hunter, our user community gains a state-of-the-art infrastructure that will support them in navigating this changing HPC landscape and enable them to remain competitive at the frontiers of scientific discovery and industrial innovation.”

Funding of 15 million Euros

The total cost of Hunter was 15 million Euros. The Baden-Württemberg Ministry for Science, Research, and Art provided half of the funding in conjunction with its high-performance computing/data intensive computing (HPC/DIC) strategy. Germany’s Federal Ministry for Education and Research provided the second half in the context of the SiVeGCS project. Financing was facilitated by the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (GCS), the alliance of Germany’s three national supercomputing centers.

“A high-performance computer like the new Hunter is not simply a technical innovation — more importantly, it is necessary for the future capabilities of our country and a key to progress in science and industry. This in turn is a foundation for our prosperity,” said Petra Olschowski, Minister of Science, Research and Art of the State of Baden-Württemberg. “Baden-Württemberg leads Europe in the fields of supercomputing and artificial intelligence and is internationally competitive. HLRS at the University of Stuttgart plays a key role in this. Hunter will make it possible to model the next generation of safer, quieter, and more environmentally friendly aircraft like helicopters, flying taxies, and drone-supported delivery services. The additional computing performance is also relevant for progress in quantum mechanics, climatology, astrophysics, and energy research.”

Increased productivity, better energy efficiency

“From the very beginning, HLRS has uniquely supported both cutting-edge science and industrial applications – as a result, HLRS has become an important competitive factor for Baden-Württemberg and beyond,” said Heiko Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We are proud to help advance HLRS’s mission by taking a big step into the future of supercomputing and AI with Hunter, and subsequently with Herder. This will open up completely new opportunities for foundational research and industrial product innovation – while at the same time achieving breakthroughs in energy-efficient supercomputing.”

“The AMD Instinct MI300A APUs are driving innovation by delivering leadership performance and efficiency for critical workloads at the convergence of HPC and AI,” said Brad McCredie, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Data Center and Accelerated Processing at AMD. “We are pleased with the longstanding successful collaboration with HLRS and excited to power Hunter as one of the most advanced supercomputers in Germany using AMD Instinct MI300A APUs. Together with the teams at HPE and HLRS, we are proud to be paving the way toward the exascale era.”

More power for AI

The adoption of an architecture based on CPUs and APU accelerators will also make Hunter a powerful system for artificial intelligence. Although Hunter will continue to support traditional applications of high-performance computing, it also offers the potential to expand HLRS’s user community to include data scientists and artificial intelligence specialists interested in developing customized large language models, deep learning projects, and complex data analytics.

Demonstrating the potential of Hunter for supporting new kinds of artificial intelligence applications, Stuttgart-based AI startup Seedbox.ai has already begun using the new system during its test phase to train new large language models in 24 European languages. The company will make these models available on an open-source basis to enable AI-based innovation — for example, to accelerate the implementation of multilingual autonomous agents in everyday working life. European users will benefit not only from the wide range of languages for which the models have been optimized, but also from significantly improved energy efficiency. As part of a partnership with HLRS signed in 2024, Seedbox will continue using Hunter to develop scalable, sustainable, and secure “Made in Germany” AI technologies.

In addition, the combination of CPUs and GPUs in a single package will make it easier to develop and run new kinds of converged computing workflows that combine simulation, data analysis, and artificial intelligence in innovative ways. Simulation could be used on Hunter, for example, to produce synthetic data sets for the training of AI algorithms. Conversely, artificial intelligence could be integrated into simulation workflows to accelerate computationally expensive codes.

Hunter will be a backbone for artificial intelligence in the initial phase of HammerHAI, a German AI Factory announced by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking in late 2024. Once the project launches later this year HammerHAI will develop a portfolio of solutions and services that will lower the barriers that currently limit European use of AI. In 2026 a new EuroHPC Joint Undertaking AI-optimized supercomputer will arrive at HLRS, providing large-scale AI computing performance for German and European science and industry.

A stepping stone to the next level of performance

Hunter is conceived as a transitional system that will prepare the way for HLRS’s next supercomputer, called Herder, which is being planned for installation by HPE in 2027. With a top speed of several hundred petaflops, Herder will constitute a major jump in peak performance over Hunter. Because Hunter will leverage a similar GPU-accelerated approach to Herder, it will offer HLRS’s user community the opportunity to prepare their application codes to take full advantage of the massive increase in computational power that will soon be available.

As was also discussed at Hunter’s inauguration, Herder will be housed in a new building and power facility whose construction will soon begin at HLRS. The facility, called HLRS III, will use sustainable materials, be outfitted with photovoltaic panels, and distribute heat generated by Herder to warm other buildings on the University of Stuttgart’s Vaihingen campus. In recognition of its sustainable infrastructure planning, HLRS was named the winner of the Data Center Strategy Award for “Transformation” in October 2024.