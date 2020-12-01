AWS and Intel Announce Gaudi (Habana)-based EC2 Instances for AI Training

As customer validations go, it’s safe to say AWS is at the – *cough* – high end of any vendor’s wish list. So it’s understandable Intel is crowing today about a notable win for Gaudi AI accelerators from Habana Labs, an Intel company. At the public cloud industry leader’s virtual re:Invent conference, AWS announced EC2 instances that will leverage up to eight Gaudi chips and deliver up to 40 percent better price performance than current GPU-based EC2 instances for machine learning workloads, according to AWS.

Calling Gaudi-based EC2 instances “ideal for deep learning training workloads of applications such as natural language processing, object detection and classification, recommendation and personalization,” AWS said the increase in complexity of machine learning models is driving up the time and cost of AI training. “Customers continue to look for ways to reduce the cost of training in order to iterate more frequently and improve the quality of their ML models,” AWS said. “Gaudi-based EC2 instances are designed to address these customer needs by delivering cost efficiency in training machine learning models.”

Intel acquired Habana in 2019 with the intent of strengthening its portfolio of AI accelerators for the cloud and data center, a chip category dominated by Nvidia. Intel said the acquisition supports the company’s shift to delivering XPUs – a mix of CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and other architectures.

“Intel’s under a transformation,” Intel’s Jeff McVeigh, VP/GM of data center XPU products and solutions, recently told us, “we’re going from what we call a CPU-centric world to an XPU-centric work…, we really recognize that there’s just a diverse set of workloads and that one architecture is not appropriate for all of them. Oftentimes, they have workloads that have high portions of scalar code, matrix or vector code, or even spatial, and that’s really been driven a lot of our acquisition activities… And we’ve been doing a lot of what I would call organic development in the GPU space, to really provide a full portfolio of capabilities to our customers in the ecosystem so they can address their needs and allow them to mix and match whatever best suits their requirements.”

AWS, with a sizeable if somewhat reduced lead in the exploding global public cloud computing services market, is widely used among AI developers for training their artificial intelligence models. But the cost of training is rising as model complexity and data volume increases. Intel said Gaudi-based EC2 instances deliver cost efficiency and high performance by integrating 10 100-GbE ports of RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) into the processor chip while natively supporting common frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. It’s also supported by Habana’s SynapseAI Software Suite for building or porting training models from GPUs to Gaudi accelerators. Customers will be able to launch EC2 instances using AWS Deep Learning AMIs, Amazon EKS and ECS for containerized applications, and Amazon SageMaker.

“Our portfolio reflects the fact that artificial intelligence is not a one-size-fits-all computing challenge,” said Remi El-Ouazzane, chief strategy officer of Intel’s Data Platforms Group. “Cloud providers today are broadly using the built-in AI performance of our Intel Xeon processors to tackle AI inference workloads. With Habana, we can now also help them reduce the cost of training AI models at scale, providing a compelling, competitive alternative in this high-growth market opportunity.”