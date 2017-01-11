IA Optimized Python Rocks in Production"Intel recently announced the first product release of its High Performance Python distribution powered by Anaconda. The product provides a prebuilt easy-to-install Intel Architecture (IA) optimized Python for numerical and scientific computing, data analytics, HPC and more. It’s a free, drop in replacement for existing Python distributions that requires no changes to Python code. Yet benchmarks show big Intel Xeon processor performance improvements and even bigger Intel Xeon Phi processor performance improvements." [READ MORE...]
Podcast: How Deep Learning Will Reshape Our CitiesIn this AI Podcast, Lynn Richards, president and CEO of the Congress for New Urbanism and Charles Marohn, president and co-founder of Strong Towns, describe how AI will reshape our cities. "AI will do much more than automate driving. It promises to help create more liveable cities. And help put expensive infrastructure where we need it most." [READ MORE...]
D-Wave Releases Open Quantum Software Environment"Just as a software ecosystem helped to create the immense computing industry that exists today, building a quantum computing industry will require software accessible to the developer community,” said Bo Ewald, president, D-Wave International Inc. “D-Wave is building a set of software tools that will allow developers to use their subject-matter expertise to build tools and applications that are relevant to their business or mission. By making our tools open source, we expand the community of people working to solve meaningful problems using quantum computers.” [READ MORE...]
A Decade of Multicore Parallelism with Intel TBBWhile HPC developers worry about squeezing out the ultimate performance while running an application on dedicated cores, Intel TBB tackles a problem that HPC users never worry about: How can you make parallelism work well when you share the cores that you run upon?” This is more of a concern if you’re running that application on a many-core laptop or workstation than a dedicated supercomputer because who knows what will also be running on those shared cores. Intel Threaded Building Blocks reduce the delays from other applications by utilizing a revolutionary task-stealing scheduler. This is the real magic of TBB. [READ MORE...]
Selecting HPC Network Technology
"With three primary network technology options widely available, each with advantages and disadvantages in specific workload scenarios, the choice of solution partner that can deliver the full range of choices together with the expertise and support to match technology solution to business requirement becomes paramount." [READ MORE...]
OpenFabrics Alliance Workshop 2017 – Call for Sessions OpenEach year the OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) hosts an annual workshop devoted to advancing the state of the art in networking. "One secret to the enduring success of the workshop is the OFA’s emphasis on hosting an interactive, community-driven event. To continue that trend, we are once again reaching out to the community to create a rich program that addresses topics important to the networking industry. We’re looking for proposals for workshop sessions." [Read More...]
HDR InfiniBand Technology Reshapes the World of High-Performance and Machine Learning Platforms"The recent announcement of HDR InfiniBand included the three required network elements to achieve full end-to-end implementation of the new technology: ConnectX-6 host channel adapters, Quantum switches and the LinkX family of 200Gb/s cables. The newest generations of InfiniBand bring the game changing capabilities of In-Network Computing and In-Network Memory to further enhance the new paradigm of Data-Centric data centers – for High-Performance Computing, Machine Learning, Cloud, Web2.0, Big Data, Financial Services and more – dramatically increasing network scalability and introducing new accelerations for storage platforms and data center security." [Read More...]
- IoT Analytics – Part 2This is the second article in a series focusing on a technology that is rising in importance to enterprise use of big data - IoT Analytics, or the analytical component of the Internet-of-Things. In this segment, we'll discuss the marriage of IoT analytics and the cloud. The cloud is enabling innovation and driving the adoption […]
